Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 22 points Friday

Fournier scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Friday's 133-112 loss to Golden State.

With his 22 point performance on Friday, Fournier surpassed the 20 point mark for the 11th time in 23 games. As a result, the forward is on a career-high pace with 17.9 points per game. In addition, Fournier did sink 4-of-6 three pointers on Friday, pushing his season average to 41.6 percent. Fournier has solidified himself as one of Orlando's primary offensive weapons through 23 games.

