Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 22 points in Friday's loss

Fournier had 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Bulls.

Fournier is having his worst scoring season since 2014-15 but he has gone for 22 points in two of the last three games. Moreover, he's in the midst of his best statistical month of the current campaign, and he's handing out a career-high assist average.