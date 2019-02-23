Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 22 points in Friday's loss
Fournier had 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Bulls.
Fournier is having his worst scoring season since 2014-15 but he has gone for 22 points in two of the last three games. Moreover, he's in the midst of his best statistical month of the current campaign, and he's handing out a career-high assist average.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...