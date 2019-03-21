Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win

Fournier finished with 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 win over the Pelicans.

Fournier was efficient as a scorer while filling up the stat sheet without needing a ton of minutes in the blowout victory. With the Magic sitting just outside of the playoff picture heading into Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Fournier's fantasy value is likely to remain steady across the final 10 regular season games.