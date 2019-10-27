Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 23 points in loss

Fournier had 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Orlando's 99-103 loss against Atlanta on Saturday.

Fournier delivered his highest-scoring effort of the young season and although it wasn't enough to lead Orlando to a win, it showed Fournier's clear status as the Magic's second scoring option behind center Nikola Vucevic. The shooting guard has scored at least 16 points in his two games so far. Orlando will visit Toronto on Monday.