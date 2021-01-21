Fournier registered 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Fournier missed nine straight games between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18, and while he looked a bit rusty at times, he couldn't have asked for a better performance in his return -- he ended just one point shy of tying his season-best scoring output. Fournier will provide some much-needed scoring help for the Magic and should be a reliable scoring threat across all formats, as he's likely to work as Orlando's second-best scoring alternative behind Nikola Vucevic.