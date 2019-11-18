Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 in win
Fournier scored 25 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and added nine assists, a rebound and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's win over Washington.
Fournier topped 20 points for the third time in four games while finishing just shy of a double-double. The nine assists were uncharacteristic for the Frenchman, who's averaging just 3.1 dimes on the season. Fournier's shooting has been on point this year as the 26-year-old is hitting a career-high 48.3 percent of his field goals, 42.6 percent of his threes and 84.8 percent of his free throws so far. After a disappointing season a year ago, Fournier's hot shooting has boosted his fantasy value back toward his 2017-18 peak.
