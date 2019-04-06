Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 points efficiently

Fournier poured in 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and registered four rebounds along with an assist over 27 minutes Friday against Atlanta.

Fournier has been locked in of late, putting up 19 or more points in each of his team's last three contests. He's picked the right time to get hot, as the Magic will need to win the remaining two contests of the regular season to lock down a playoff spot. Orlando is currently clinging to the No. 6 seed in the East and will face a tough opponent in the Celtics on Sunday.