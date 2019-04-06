Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 points efficiently
Fournier poured in 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and registered four rebounds along with an assist over 27 minutes Friday against Atlanta.
Fournier has been locked in of late, putting up 19 or more points in each of his team's last three contests. He's picked the right time to get hot, as the Magic will need to win the remaining two contests of the regular season to lock down a playoff spot. Orlando is currently clinging to the No. 6 seed in the East and will face a tough opponent in the Celtics on Sunday.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 in win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 points in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Registers 24 points Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...