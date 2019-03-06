Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 points in loss
Fournier generated 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers.
Fournier tied his third-best scoring output of the year, topping double-digits for the third-straight game. Fournier's game has slipped in his seventh season in the league. He's averaging nearly three points fewer, and shooting at worse clips from every distance. That said, he's still a capable, if somewhat inconsistent, contributor, and is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 threes on the season.
