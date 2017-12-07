Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 27 points
Fournier (ankle) scored 27 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 overtime win over Atlanta.
Before he left in overtime with a right ankle injury, Fournier added to what has been a impressive, four game scoring run. Averaging 19.2 points in his last four games, the forward keeps adding to his career-best 18.3 points per game average. Fournier is forming quite the formidable forward pairing with Aaron Gordon, who is averaging 18.5 points. X-rays on Fournier's ankle were negative. However, it is unclear whether he will miss any time moving forward.
