Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 28 points in Tuesday's win
Fournier finished with 28 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 win over the Nets.
Fournier has been stellar thus far this season, scoring 22 points or more in three of four contests while providing solid contributions in the rebounding, assist, steal, and three-point shooting departments. Fournier is also 16-of-16 from the charity stripe, and he is taking excellent care of the ball (just five turnovers all year).
