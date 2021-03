Fournier finished with 31 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three boards, and two assists in

Fournier lit up the scoreboard, combining with teammate Aaron Gordon for 69 points to lead his team to an upset win. Fournier recently returned from a groin injury but with 20-plus-point outings in each of his last two games, he seems to be fully recovered.