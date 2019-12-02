Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores a season-high 32 points

Fournier finished with 32 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over Golden State.

Fournier topped his season-high scoring performance from Wednesday, ending with 32 points including six triples. He is putting together his best fantasy season, currently coming in as the 51st ranked overall player. The absence of Nikola Vucevic (ankle) is obviously allowing Fournier to feature more prominently on the offensive end, however, he has been putting up solid numbers all season long. The top-50 would seem unsustainable, however, the Magic certainly need his scoring on a nightly basis.