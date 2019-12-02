Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores a season-high 32 points
Fournier finished with 32 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over Golden State.
Fournier topped his season-high scoring performance from Wednesday, ending with 32 points including six triples. He is putting together his best fantasy season, currently coming in as the 51st ranked overall player. The absence of Nikola Vucevic (ankle) is obviously allowing Fournier to feature more prominently on the offensive end, however, he has been putting up solid numbers all season long. The top-50 would seem unsustainable, however, the Magic certainly need his scoring on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Pours in 30 in rare road win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in 37 minutes•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Ties season-high mark in points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 in win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 26 points Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...