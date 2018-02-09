Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 22 points in win

Fournier recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during a 100-98 win over the Hawks on Thursday.

Fournier's 22 points marked a game high in the victory. The trade of Elfrid Payton could be a good thing for him, as Fournier played some of his best basketball early in the season when Payton was sidelined. Fournier has been on a good scoring run lately, with at least 19 points in six of the last nine outings.