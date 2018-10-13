Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 23 in preseason finale
Fournier scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.
After averaging a career-high 17.8 points and 2.2 three-pointers per game last season, Fournier looks set to try and top those marks in 2018-19 as the Magic's primary offensive threat from the outside.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Back in action for exhibition•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for season finale•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Likely done for season•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: 'Not close' to making return•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...