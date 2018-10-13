Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 23 in preseason finale

Fournier scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.

After averaging a career-high 17.8 points and 2.2 three-pointers per game last season, Fournier looks set to try and top those marks in 2018-19 as the Magic's primary offensive threat from the outside.