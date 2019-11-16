Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 26 points Friday
Fournier totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over the Spurs.
Fournier was red-hot during Friday's win, torching the Spurs as the Magic recorded their fifth win of the season. Fournier is off to a very nice start this season after what was a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. He is currently the 69th ranked player in 9-category leagues. He was likely a player that was drafted after pick 100 in most leagues meaning those of you with him on your roster must be happy with the value he is putting up.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.