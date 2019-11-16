Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 26 points Friday

Fournier totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over the Spurs.

Fournier was red-hot during Friday's win, torching the Spurs as the Magic recorded their fifth win of the season. Fournier is off to a very nice start this season after what was a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. He is currently the 69th ranked player in 9-category leagues. He was likely a player that was drafted after pick 100 in most leagues meaning those of you with him on your roster must be happy with the value he is putting up.