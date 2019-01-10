Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores one point in 37 minutes

Fournier finished with one point (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 loss to the Jazz.

Fournier amassed as many turnovers as points, as he struggled badly in this one. Nevertheless, he earned a team high minute total, and his playing time isn't going anywhere barring an injury. He remains one of the team's top offensive options, and he'll look to bounce back in Saturday's match with a stout Celtics defense.