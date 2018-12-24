Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 17 points in loss
Fournier amassed 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Heat.
Fournier led the Magic in points, reaching double-digits for the fifth-straight game. Although Fournier's scoring is down 2.4 points per game from a year ago, he's still providing solid fantasy value, averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 threes per game on the year.
