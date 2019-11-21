Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 in loss
Fournier scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Raptors.
He's popped for 20 or more points in four of the last five games, shooting 60.6 percent (20-for-33) from three-point range over that stretch. Fournier's hot shooting could become even more crucial for the Magic offense in the short term after Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both left Wednesday's game with ankle injuries, and the 27-year-old guard is likely to see his usage grow if either or both big men miss additional action.
