Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 points Wednesday

Fournier dropped 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Bucks.

Fournier received no help offensively in this game, as Bismack Biyombo ended up being the team's second-leading scorer. On a struggling Magic team, Fournier is a bright spot offensively who will continue to see extended run and chances to score points from the backcourt.