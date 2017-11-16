Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 22 in defeat
Fournier poured in 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Fournier's scoring total served as a team high, and his 14 double-digit scoring efforts on the season are tops on the Magic. The 25-year-old has drained multiple threes in five of the last six games and is enjoying the best season of his six-year career. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's averaging a career-best 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals while also establishing new high-water marks in overall shooting percentage (50.9) and three-point percentage (42.9).
