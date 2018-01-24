Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's loss

Fournier scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.

It's just the fourth time in 13 games since he returned after Christmas from an ankle injury that Fournier has hit the 20-point mark. He's a steady scorer for Orlando -- he's hit for double digits in all 13 of those games -- but his lack of peaks and valleys makes him a better fantasy asset in season-long formats than in DFS tourneys.