Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's loss
Fournier scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.
It's just the fourth time in 13 games since he returned after Christmas from an ankle injury that Fournier has hit the 20-point mark. He's a steady scorer for Orlando -- he's hit for double digits in all 13 of those games -- but his lack of peaks and valleys makes him a better fantasy asset in season-long formats than in DFS tourneys.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Puts up 19 points in Sunday win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads way with season-high 32 points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in second game back•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Good to go Thursday vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...