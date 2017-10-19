Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 23 points Thursday

Fournier provided 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.

Fournier averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game on 13.7 shots last season and it appears he'll continue being one of the team's top options on offense once again. That said, he doesn't provide much as a fantasy player other than his scoring. So, if he's bricking shots on any given night, it's tough for him to make up value.