Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 24 points Thursday

Fournier posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Knicks.

Fournier tried to wield his team to victory Thursday, but not even a struggling Knicks team was soft enough to allow the Magic to get a win. He struggled with his shot going into the break, hitting just two of his 10 threes the last game before the break, but he hit just as many Thursday in half of the attempts, and will look to keep up the solid scoring for the Magic.