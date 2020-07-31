Fournier posted a team-high 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound in 24 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win over the Nets.

Fournier paced the team in points, shot attempts and made threes. It's the seventh time this season he's posted at least 20 points and five assists. Friday also marked his 31st performance this season with at least three made triples.