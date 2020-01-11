Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 28 points

Fournier dropped 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in a loss to the Suns on Friday, adding three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 38 minutes.

In his last game, Fournier put up 19 points, five dimes, four triples and two swipes in just 23 minutes of court time. He stayed relatively hot in this one with big points and solid steals, although fantasy owners would like to see just a couple more dimes in the box score. The absence of Jonathan Isaac (knee) might not have a significant impact on Fournier's production considering he was already seeing 31 minutes per game on the season. He is, however, producing career-highs in points and threes at the moment.