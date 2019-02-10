Magic's Evan Fournier: Scuffles with shot in win
Fournier mustered seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Bucks on Saturday.
Fournier's contributions in the non-scoring categories were solid, but a ragged shooting night led to his lowest scoring tally in four February games. The seven-year veteran had shot at least 50.0 percent in each of the first three contests of the month, so Saturday's downturn was simply one of the clunkers that Fournier is prone to on occasion. Despite a slight downturn compared to his previous two seasons, the 26-year-old is enjoying a solid 2018-19 campaign while averaging 14.8 points and dishing out a career-high 3.5 assists across his first 55 games.
