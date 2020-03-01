Magic's Evan Fournier: Season-high swipes total
Fournier produced 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to San Antonio.
Fournier gathered a season-high four steals in the loss, continuing what has been a tremendous run of games over the past month. During that time, he is the 41st ranked player and certainly has things clicking on the offensive end. He is a clear must-roster player and should continue to see plenty of the ball as the Magic battle for a playoff berth.
