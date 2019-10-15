Magic's Evan Fournier: Sees limited run in scrimmage

Fournier (back) played in Tuesday's scrimmage at practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

According to head coach Steve Clifford, Fournier only played a little, but this is still a positive sign. The guard has been battling back spasms of late and was sidelined for Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia as a result. He'll be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Miami for the time being.

