Magic's Evan Fournier: Set to play through illness

Fournier will attempt to play through an illness Saturday at Golden State, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old recently returned from a right quad bruise and was unable to participate at the team walkthrough Saturday morning, but he still plans to suit up. Coach Steve Clifford said Fournier won't be close to 100 percent, so it seems unlikely he'll reach his usual 31.2-minute workload.

