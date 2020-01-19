Magic's Evan Fournier: Set to play through illness
Fournier will attempt to play through an illness Saturday at Golden State, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old recently returned from a right quad bruise and was unable to participate at the team walkthrough Saturday morning, but he still plans to suit up. Coach Steve Clifford said Fournier won't be close to 100 percent, so it seems unlikely he'll reach his usual 31.2-minute workload.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.