Magic's Evan Fournier: Sharp shooting night in road win
Fournier supplied 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven assists, one rebound and three steals across 33 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Although he's struggled with his shot at times in the early going, Fournier had the hot hand going Sunday. The 26-year-old has shot 51.9 percent over his first two games of November after posting an unsightly 37.4 percent success rate over his first seven contests. However, due to a career-high 14.9 shot attempts per game, Fournier has still managed double-digit scoring efforts in all but one game, meaning his production could see a notable spike if his current level of accuracy persists.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Collects 17 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Blows up for 31 points in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 23 in preseason finale•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Back in action for exhibition•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for season finale•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times