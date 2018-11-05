Magic's Evan Fournier: Sharp shooting night in road win

Fournier supplied 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven assists, one rebound and three steals across 33 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Although he's struggled with his shot at times in the early going, Fournier had the hot hand going Sunday. The 26-year-old has shot 51.9 percent over his first two games of November after posting an unsightly 37.4 percent success rate over his first seven contests. However, due to a career-high 14.9 shot attempts per game, Fournier has still managed double-digit scoring efforts in all but one game, meaning his production could see a notable spike if his current level of accuracy persists.