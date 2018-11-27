Magic's Evan Fournier: Shooting slump continues in defeat
Fournier totaled nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Fournier remained ice cold from the floor Monday, with his 28.6 percent shooting tally serving as his third consecutive under 30.0 percent. The seven-year pro is just 1-for-12 from three-point range during that stretch, adding to what is his worst offensives slump of the season thus far. Fournier will look to snap his streak of three consecutive single-digit point totals against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
