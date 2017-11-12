Magic's Evan Fournier: Shoots efficiently again in loss

Fournier tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to Denver.

Fournier has been a nice surprise this season, currently leading the Magic in scoring, averaging 19.0 points per game. Whats more impressive, is that fact that he is shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 89.5 percent from the free-throw line. He also leads the team in minutes played, while collecting 1.4 steals in that time on the floor. His efficiency will likely regress as the season progresses, but the minutes are definitely there and he will be given every opportunity to keep it going.