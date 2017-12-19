Magic's Evan Fournier: Sidelined for another contest

Fournier (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Though Fournier will be sidelined for a sixth consecutive game Wednesday, it appears the Magic are still viewing the swingman as day-to-day after he was recently able to return to practice on a limited basis. Once the team heads back to Orlando following Wednesday's game, Fournier will likely be reevaluated, at which point the Magic should have a better idea about his availability for Friday's home matchup with the Pelicans. Shelvin Mack is expected to pick up another start at shooting guard Wednesday with Fournier out, but with averages of 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.2 minutes over the last five games, he's not an especially intriguing pickup in most settings.