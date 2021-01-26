Fournier scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-108 win over the Hornets.

It's the first time in four games since returning from back woes that Fournier hasn't scored at least 20 points, although he didn't miss by much. The five made threes were a season high for the 28-year-old, however, and he's averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.3 steals over that four-game stretch.