Magic's Evan Fournier: Sitting out Sunday
Fournier (back) https://twitter.com/Magic_PR/status/1183476455352741891 Sunday against Philadelphia.
Fournier is still dealing with back spasms, which forced him out of the Magic's last game Friday against the Celtics. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
