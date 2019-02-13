Magic's Evan Fournier: Solid effort in New Orleans
Fournier scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 win over the Pelicans.
Four different Magic starters hit for 20 or more points, with Fournier leading the charge from the outside. His production this season has been inconsistent -- he's scored 20-plus three times in the last 12 games, but in single digits four times -- but the guard is still averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 boards and 1.8 three-pointers over that stretch.
More News
-
