Magic's Evan Fournier: Solid offensive output Tuesday
Fournier tallied 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 loss to the Thunder.
Fournier ended Tuesday's loss with 25 points, the fourth time from his last five games he has been able to score in double-digits. He is sitting outside the top-150 for the season and has certainly been a disappointment. The Magic are in a position to make some moves at the deadline and whether or not Fournier is traded, owners should hope that he can continue his most recent for after the all-star break.
