Magic's Evan Fournier: Sprains knee, won't return Wednesday
Fournier suffered a sprained left knee and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier suffered the injury after colliding with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the third quarter. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Kings at this point, with an update on his status coming once he's further evaluated in the coming days. Fournier will finish the night with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes.
