Fournier will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 against Milwaukee, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This isn't unexpected after Fournier went through full practices both Saturday and Sunday, but the veteran did miss the team's final three seeding games while recovering from an illness. In his five seeding-game appearances, Fournier averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per contest.