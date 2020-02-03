Play

Magic's Evan Fournier: Starting Monday

Fournier (back) is starting Monday against the Hornets.

Fournier entered the day with a questionable tag due to a sore back, but he's been cleared to play after getting through warmups with no issues. He's averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his past five games (33.4 minutes per tilt).

