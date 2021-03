Fournier (groin) will play and start Thursday against the Knicks.

After a four-game absence due to a strained left groin, Fournier will be back in action. He's been a bright spot for the Magic this season, as he's averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29.2 minutes. His return will likely mean fewer touches for Dwayne Bacon and Chasson Randle.