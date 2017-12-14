Magic's Evan Fournier: Status uncertain for Friday
Fournier (ankle) was limited during Thursday's practice and is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier reportedly did some core work and shot free throws Thursday, but that's not necessarily encouraging for his eventual availability Friday. Still, look for him to take part in shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Fournier can't give it a go, Jonathon Simmons, Mario Hezonja and D.J. Augustin would likely see a bump in minutes on the wing.
