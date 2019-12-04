Magic's Evan Fournier: Stays hot in victory
Fournier accumulated 31 points (11-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
Just one game after recording a season-high 32 points in a victory over the Warriors, Fournier crossed the 30-point threshold once again with 31. The six three-pointers also tied a season-high that he's now hit three times. The 27-year old has been on fire lately, averaging 28.0 points over his last four games, three of which were performances of 30 points or more.
