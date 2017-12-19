Magic's Evan Fournier: Still limited at practice
Fournier (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Earlier this week, the Magic upgraded Fournier, who's missed five straight games, to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but it now appears unlikely that he'll be able to return for that contest. Fournier was limited to non-contact work Tuesday, leading Denton to speculate that his return is "likely still days away." We'll still consider Fournier questionable for the matchup with Chicago, but at this point it seems more likely that he'll return Friday against New Orleans or Saturday in Washington.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Sidelined for another contest•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Remains out Sunday vs. Detroit•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out vs. Portland•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...