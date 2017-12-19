Magic's Evan Fournier: Still limited at practice

Fournier (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Earlier this week, the Magic upgraded Fournier, who's missed five straight games, to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but it now appears unlikely that he'll be able to return for that contest. Fournier was limited to non-contact work Tuesday, leading Denton to speculate that his return is "likely still days away." We'll still consider Fournier questionable for the matchup with Chicago, but at this point it seems more likely that he'll return Friday against New Orleans or Saturday in Washington.