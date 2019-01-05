Magic's Evan Fournier: Strong effort in loss to T-wolves
Fournier scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-103 loss to the Timberwolves.
The streaky shooter hadn't scored more than 13 points in his last four games, so Friday's performance was a welcome sight. Fournier's scoring remains down from the last couple of seasons, but he's still averaging better than two made three-pointers a night and is on pace for a career high in assists, giving him a solid fantasy floor.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 17 points in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Notches impressive shooting day•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads Magic to win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Modest production in return•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Returning to starting lineup•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday, Saturday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...