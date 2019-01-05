Magic's Evan Fournier: Strong effort in loss to T-wolves

Fournier scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

The streaky shooter hadn't scored more than 13 points in his last four games, so Friday's performance was a welcome sight. Fournier's scoring remains down from the last couple of seasons, but he's still averaging better than two made three-pointers a night and is on pace for a career high in assists, giving him a solid fantasy floor.