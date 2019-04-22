Magic's Evan Fournier: Strong shooting effort in loss

Fournier delivered 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during the Magic's 107-85 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.

Fournier's solid shooting night led to him checking in second only to Aaron Gordon in scoring on the night for the Magic. The veteran two-guard had been having a miserable time from the field in Games 1-3, with his nightmarish 8.3 percent performance on Friday serving as his low point. The 26-year-old has shot under 30.0 percent from three-point range in each of the last three games, however, which has served to cap his overall contributions.