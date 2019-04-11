Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles from downtown

Fournier scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected two rebounds along with three assists over 32 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.

Fournier missed all five of his shots from three, although he still managed to finish in double figures in the scoring column. He closed out the season averaging 15.2 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field (34.4 percent from deep), so although he struggled shooting the basketball in the finale, he figures to make shots at a higher percentage during the postseason.

