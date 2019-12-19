Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles from field
Fournier had 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss at Denver.
Fournier posted his lowest scoring game since early November and struggled badly from the field, but the fact that he is shooting 47.9 percent from the field -- his highest percentage since his rookie year -- should be encouraging for fantasy owners. Fournier's value might be reduced going forward with the return of Nikola Vucevic, but he should remain with a high floor due to his scoring ability.
