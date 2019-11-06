Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Fournier had four points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.
Fournier couldn't buy a basket in this one and finished with more turnovers (three) than assists. This is the first time through seven appearances that Fournier has failed to reach double figures in scoring, but fortunately he salvaged his night somewhat by doing a bit more than usual in the boards and steals departments.
