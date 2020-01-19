Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles through illness Saturday
Fournier (illness) posted 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes Saturday in the Magic's 109-95 loss to the Warriors.
Fournier was nursing an illness heading into the contest and was given the green light to play, but he might have been better served taking the night off. While he shot well from distance, he converted none of his five attempts from two-point range and tied a season high with four turnovers.
